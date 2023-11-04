Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 (ANI): Averting a major incident, which could have possibly led to loss of lives, Jammu Police on Saturday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a tiffin box, according to an official statement.

The explosive device was found on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch of Jammu, the police informed through the statement.

According to the police, around 5.30 pm, they received information that a suspicious object had been found on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch of Jammu, near a police checkpoint.

On receiving the information, a police team, along with Police Component Jammu and the Dog Squad, rushed to the spot.

"A Tiffin Box-based IED weighing around two kilogrammes was found after searching the area, which has now been taken into possession after successful detonation," the police was quoted as saying in the statement.

The police informed further that a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

