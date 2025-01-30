Bhagalpur MP and JDU leader Ajay Kumar Mandal allegedly assaulted two journalists and snatched their mobile phones while they were reporting near Bhagalpur airfield on Wednesday. Journalists Kunal Shekhar and Sumit Kumar were covering preparations for CM Nitish Kumar’s possible helicopter landing due to poor visibility in Katihar. The MP arrived with supporters, hurled abuses, and physically attacked the journalists for recording a previous altercation between his vehicle and officials. Despite police presence, no one intervened. The journalists plan to file an FIR, while Bhagalpur SP Shubhank Mishra stated that no complaint has been received yet. ‘Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar’: JD(U) Leader Chotu Singh Puts Up Posters Demanding Bharat Ratna for Bihar CM.

Bhagalpur MP Ajay Kumar Mandal Assaults Journalists (Abusive Language)

