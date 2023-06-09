Sanjeev Kumar, SSP Dhanbad on Thursday said that a portion of the BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. He also said that one body has been recovered. "A number of deaths are being verified. We are waiting for BCCL's report. Action will be taken according to the report," the SSP Dhanbad added. As per reports, at least three people were said to be dead and many were feared trapped after the illegal coal mine collapse in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. Jharkhand Mine Collapse: Three Dead, Many Feared Trapped As Illegal Coal Mine Collapses in Dhanbad.

One Body Has Been Recovered

Jharkhand | Portion of BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collapsed. One body has been recovered. A number of deaths are being verified. We are waiting for BCCL's report. Action will be taken according to the report: Sanjeev Kumar, SSP Dhanbad (File photo) pic.twitter.com/xm56dyEyse — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

