Heavy downpours lashed different cities in Jharkhand including Jamshedpur leaving many areas waterlogged. Rainwater finds its way to the burn care unit of MGM Medical college and the hospital in Jamshedpur, leading to trouble during working hours. The hospital staff was seen clearing floors, sweeping water, and doing all the necessary things to get things back to normal.

Check ANI's tweet:

Jharkhand | Heavy rains that lashed the city, led to water clogging at the burn care unit of MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur. pic.twitter.com/GrMpXzOpaL — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

