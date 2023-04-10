Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday approved the candidature of Tarun Pandey. Kharge approved Pandey's candidature as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from Jharsuguda Constituency. Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) appointed 12 observers for the Jharsuguda by-election in 2023. Earlier, BJD had appointed senior leaders Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, and Sarada Prasad Nayak as observers for the by-election which is to be held on May 10. Jharsuguda Assembly By-Election 2023: BJD Fields Late Naba Kishore Das’ Daughter Dipali Das for Odisha By-Polls.

Mallikarjun Kharge Approves Candidature of Tarun Pandey

