BJP MLA Saurabh Singh Sonu narrowly escaped a murder attempt on Wednesday night in Shiv Colony, Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Singh, MLA from Kasta, was taking his routine evening walk with his wife when he confronted two men drinking alcohol near his residence. An argument ensued, during which one of the men fired shots into the air before fleeing on a motorcycle. Singh alleged the incident was a deliberate attempt on his life, as his daily walking routine is well-known. His security guard was at a distance, averting a serious mishap. Singh expressed concerns about law and order in the area and demanded strict action against the culprits. Police arrived promptly, initiating an investigation and examining CCTV footage from the vicinity. However, the suspects remain unidentified. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend the individuals. Delhi: Man Shot Dead by 2 Bike Borne Assailants During Morning Walk in Farsh Bazar, Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

Saurabh Singh Sonu Escapes Murder Attempt

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना कोतवाली सदर पुलिस द्वारा जांच व आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — KHERI POLICE (@kheripolice) January 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)