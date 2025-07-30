A bizarre burglary in Kanpur’s Mandhana area has left police baffled after thieves broke into the home of IAF Sergeant Bharadwaj Yadav not once but twice. As per the report, the thieves stole Yadav's service uniform, official ID card and cash during their first break-in. However, they returned to the crime scene 48 hours later, only to return his uniform and ID card. CCTV footage captured the intruder entering while Yadav was in another part of the house. Surprisingly, the same person was seen returning and placing the items on the rooftop on Sunday night, July 27. Police suspect the act was premeditated, as the thief appeared familiar with the house layout. ACP Ranjit Kumar confirmed an investigation is underway, with teams reviewing nearby CCTV and questioning locals. Kanpur Shocker: Masked Biker Molests Class 12 Girl in Broad Daylight, Touches Her Private Parts; Police Launch Probe As Video Goes Viral.

Thieves Return IAF Sergeant’s ID, Uniform

In UP's Kanpur, thieves broken into the home of Indian Air force sergent Bharadwaj Yadav, making off with cash, his service uniform, and official ID card. However, in a surprising twist, they return 48 hours later and put back is uniform and ID card. pic.twitter.com/WRLiXyPNhz — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 30, 2025

IAF Officer’s House Robbed in Kanpur

