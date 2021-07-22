As part of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021' celebrations, a solemn ceremony was organised on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur to sound the bugle of celebrations of 22 years of victory of Kargil War. The 'Shaurya Band' of Jammu and Kashmir joined Northern Command at Udhampur to present a musical evening full of patriotism and fervour of nationalism to honour the heroes of the Kargil War, the Army in a statement said. Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, the veterans of Army, the other senior officers from Headquarters Northern Command, and families attended the musical evening. During the entire event, COVID protocols were strictly followed. (NS)

