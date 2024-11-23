In a decisive victory in the Karnataka by-elections in 2024, the Congress party swept all three contested seats on November 23. Congress candidate Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan won the Shiggaon assembly seat by a margin of 13,448 votes. E Annapoorna secured the Sandur seat with 93,616 votes, defeating BJP's Bangara Hanumantha, who garnered 83,967 votes. In the Channapatna constituency, Congress's C P Yogeewara triumphed with 112,642 votes, defeating BJP's Nikhil Kumaraswamy by a significant margin of 25,413 votes. Karnataka By-Elections Results 2024: Congress Leading, Celebrations in Channapatna; BJP Concedes Defeat in Sandur.

Congress Wins Shiggaon

Congress’s Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan Wins Shiggaon (Photo Credits: X/ eci.gov.in)

Congress Wins Sandur

E Annapoorna Wins Sandur with 93,616 Votes (Photo Credits: X/ eci.gov.in)

Congress Wins Channapatna

C P Yogeewara Clinches Channapatna (Photo Credits: X/ eci.gov.in)

