A family of three in Pandalam narrowly escaped after a lorry carrying cattle feed overturned and crashed into their house at Koorambala early Saturday morning. The accident occurred around 6 am when the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel while en route to Thiruvananthapuram. Five people, including the three family members, the driver, and the cleaner, sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. The heavily loaded lorry caused extensive damage to the house, leaving the family shaken. Police have arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident further. Preliminary reports suggest driver fatigue as the likely cause of the accident. Gondia Road Accident: 10 Dead, Several Others Injured After Bus Overturns in Bid To Avoid Hitting Biker in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Lorry Overturns Into House in Pandalam

VIDEO | #Kerala: Several injured as a truck crashed into a house and overturned in Pathanamthitta earlier today. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/xvTmkX49Zk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)