A tragic accident on the Kohmara State Highway in Maharashtra’s Gondia district claimed 10 lives and injured several others on Friday. The MSRTC bus, carrying 35 passengers from Nagpur to Gondia, overturned near Khajri village while swerving to avoid a motorcycle that suddenly appeared on the road. The incident occurred around noon, with the speeding bus losing control during the manoeuvre. Emergency services quickly transported the injured to a nearby government hospital for treatment. Local authorities are working to remove the overturned bus from the site using a crane. Meanwhile, the bus driver fled the scene, and police have launched an investigation into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Accident Averted As Stray Cattle Disrupt CM Yogi Adityanath’s Convoy in Chitrakoot, Video Goes Viral.

Gondia Road Accident

VIDEO | Maharashtra: 10 dead and several injured after a bus going from Bhandara to Gondia suddenly lost control and overturned earlier today. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/IiiO5V3M93 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)