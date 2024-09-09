In a significant development regarding the ongoing strike by doctors in Kolkata, the Supreme Court has issued a stern warning, stating that disciplinary action could be taken if the strike does not end by tomorrow. During a hearing earlier today, advocate Vishal Tiwari, representing the Supreme Court, announced that the doctors have been given until 5 p.m. tomorrow to resume their duties. "If doctors resume their work by the deadline, no adverse action will be taken. However, if the strike continues, disciplinary actions may be enforced," Tiwari stated. The strike, which has paralyzed medical services in several hospitals, stems from the outrage following the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata. The medical community is demanding swift justice for the victim, while the ongoing protests have caused widespread disruption in healthcare services across the city. The court’s ruling puts doctors in a difficult position as they weigh their protest against the potential consequences of disciplinary action. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Directs CBI To File Fresh Status Report Pertaining to RG Kar Incident; Next Hearing Scheduled for September 17.

Supreme Court Warns Doctors of Disciplinary Action if Strike Doesn’t End by Tomorrow

VIDEO | Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: “Supreme court has passed an order that if by tomorrow till 5 pm doctors resume their work then no adverse action will be passed. However, if this continues then disciplinary actions can be taken against them,” says advocate Vishal Tiwari… pic.twitter.com/rPAWDeRLoT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2024

