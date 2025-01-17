In a disturbing incident from Kottayam district, a ninth-grade student at St Thomas School in Pala city was allegedly stripped nude by classmates, with explicit images and videos circulated through WhatsApp and social media platforms. The student's father filed a police complaint, revealing this was not the first instance of harassment against the child. School authorities have also filed a complaint, and the police have initiated an investigation, planning to question the students involved. The shocking case involves forcible removal of the student's clothes and filming of the incident, which was then shared on Instagram and WhatsApp. Authorities are expected to seek an explanation from the school's internal committee and management. Kanpur Shocker: Student Stripped, Beaten and Assaulted With Stones by Miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Kalyanpur, Video Surfaces.

Student Assaulted in Kerala

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

