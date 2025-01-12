Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has firmly refuted rumours suggesting the discontinuation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana and other welfare schemes in the state. Addressing the concerns, Fadnavis clarified, "There are rumors that we will discontinue Ladki Bahin Yojana and other welfare schemes. I want to make it clear that each scheme implemented for the benefit of women, downtrodden, and marginalised people will continue." He further assured that, in addition to maintaining the current initiatives, the government would also fulfil all promises made in its manifesto. Ladki Bahin Yojana: 90,000 Forms Rejected Due to Incomplete Documents, Says Maharashtra Government to Bombay High Court.

Ladki Bahin Yojana and Other Maharashtra Welfare Schemes To Be Discontinued?

