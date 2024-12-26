Baltimore Ravens beat Houston Texans 31-2 in the NFL 2024 Christmas Day Game, where Lamar Jackson made history in the third quarter with a 6-yard run taking his Quarterback Rushing Yards tally to 6,110. This record was earlier held by Michael Vick, who had 6,109 rushing yards as a QB playing for the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson completed 10 of the 15 passes for 168 yards in the contest. Liv Morgan Promotes WWE RAW on Netflix During Texans vs Ravens NFL 2024 Match, Says 'We Can't Wait for Everyone To Watch Us' (Watch Video).

Lamar Jackson Breaks Record

Lamar Jackson passes Michael Vick for the all-time QB rushing yards record 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ED4EuQyaz9 — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2024

