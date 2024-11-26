In a shocking development, gangster Goldy Brar has reportedly claimed responsibility for the blast that occurred near Seville Bar & Lounge, a popular restaurant owned by rapper Badshah, in Chandigarh. According to a social media post purportedly written by Brar, the explosion was carried out as part of an attempt to extort protection money from the owners of Seville and De Orra Club, located in Sector 26. Brar, a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi group, is said to have targeted the establishments after their management reportedly ignored multiple calls demanding money for protection. The post mentions that the group was forced to resort to such drastic measures after their calls went unanswered, with the warning that similar actions could follow if the demands were not met. The blast, which occurred on Tuesday, November 26, has raised serious concerns about the growing influence of criminal gangs in the region. Authorities are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made so far. Sourav Joshi Threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Man Fired From Job Demands INR 2 Crore From Uttarakhand-Based YouTuber Claiming To Be Bishnoi Gang Member, Arrested.

Goldy Brar Reportedly Takes Responsibility for Chandigarh Club Blast

The responsibility of the blast in Chandigarh has been taken by gangster Goldy Brar by posting on social media https://t.co/vwvWZ4S8Sz pic.twitter.com/vennizK6lF — Ashu Aneja (@ashuaneja1) November 26, 2024

