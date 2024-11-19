The Uttarakhand recently arrested a man named Arun Kumar of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly threatening Sourav Joshi, a renowned YouTuber of the state and demanding INR 2 crore from him. Police officials said that Kumar was arrested from Haldwani. The accused had sent a threatening letter to Sourav Joshi, claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The accused even threatened to hurt Joshi or his family if the money wasn't paid. However, he ran out of luck as Sourav Joshi approached the police, who quickly launched a probe and arrested Kumar after acting on the leads. During the interrogation, Kumar admitted that he sent the extortion letter. Cops said that the accused, who was fired from his job as a security guard in Mohali, sent the threatening letter to Sourav Joshi to earn quick money. After his arrest, Kumar was produced before a local court, which sent him to jail.

