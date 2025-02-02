A leopard that had strayed into the Nigdi area of Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad was successfully tranquilised and rescued earlier today, February 2. Authorities responded promptly after the big cat was spotted roaming the area, posing a potential risk to residents. A video shared by news agency PTI shows the authorities carefully removing the tranquilised leopard from the site. The rescue operation was carried out with precision, ensuring the safety of both the animal and the public. Pune Leopard Attack: Big Cat Attacks Minor Girl Playing Outside House in Shirur, Drags Her Inside Sugarcane Field Before Killing Her.

Leopard Spotted in Pune:

VIDEO | A leopard that had ventured into Nigdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad was tranquilised and rescued earlier today. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3o5yltfEAo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2025

