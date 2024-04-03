A viral video on social media shows men armed with sticks catching a leopard alive in Kashmir's Ganderbal District. The viral video shows a leopard roaming in the Fetehpora village in Ganderbal district. As the video moves forward, a few men armed with sticks can be seen catching the big cat alive as the leopard tries to attack one of them. A video of the leopard being caught alive by the armed men has also gone viral on social media. A user who shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, said that the leopard was spotted roaming in the village, leading to a panic. Leopard Rescued in Jammu and Kashmir: Wildlife Department Rescues Big Cat From Village in Udhampur District (Watch Video).

Armed Men Catch Leopard Alive in Kashmir

Brave man. Leopard Caught alive at Fetehpora village in Ganderbal District of Central Kashmir. Leopard was roaming in the village and had created panic. pic.twitter.com/VoHIHzDezD — Rifat Abdullah (@rifatabdullahh) April 3, 2024

