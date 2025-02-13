In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, a leopard "gatecrashed" a wedding in Lucknow. Multiple videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. Soon after the incident came to light, the forest department and local police were alerted, who quickly reached the spot. While trying to control the situation, the officials were caught off guard as the big cat attacked them twice and snatched a policeman's rifle during one of the attacks. After the dramatic incident, the leopard was rescued safely from the marriage hall in the early morning. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Farmer Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Leopard Enters Wedding in Lucknow

लखनऊ में एक शादी में तेंदुआ घुस आया... पुलिस वालों ने पकड़ने की कोशिश किया तो राइफल लेकर भाग गया.... इसमें सबसे मेहनत का काम कैमरामैन कर रहा है pic.twitter.com/a6RCi1HOyD — Mohammad Imran (@ImranTG1) February 12, 2025

Big Cat Snatches Rifle of Policemen

Crazy visuals from Lucknow, UP where a leopard gatecrashed a wedding at a marriage lawn. A team of forest dept and local police, trying to contain the situation, was caught off guard with two consecutive attacks by the leopard which snatched a rifle. pic.twitter.com/ehfuBvcC51 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 12, 2025

