In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a biker escaped unhurt after a leopard tried to attack him in Vasai. The alleged leopard attack in Vasai is said to have taken place late Tuesday night, January 21, while the motorcyclist was returning home from work. It is reported that the incident has triggered panic among local residents, who reportedly use the same route where the attack occurred to commute to work. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched progress to confirm the details of the incident. Leopard Spotted in Mumbai Videos: Big Cat Seen Strolling Behind Oberoi Splendor on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.

Motorcyclist Survives Surprise Attack by Leopard in Vasai

A motorcyclist escaped unhurt in Vasai after a big cat tried to attack him late Tuesday night while he was returning home from work. The incident has triggered panic among local residents, who commonly use the same route to commute to work. Further investigation is in progress… pic.twitter.com/xwLMJk0JUA — Mid Day (@mid_day) January 22, 2025

