The Election Commission of India has announced that the Gazette notification for Phase 3 of the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 will be issued on April 12. This phase will encompass 94 Parliamentary Constituencies across 12 States/UTs, including the adjourned poll in 29-Betul PC in Madhya Pradesh. Nominations for Phase 3 will commence tomorrow, with the last date for nominations set for April 19. The polling for these constituencies and the adjourned poll are scheduled for May 7, 2024. Election Commission Cracks Down on Anonymous Political Hoardings, Directs Disclosure of Publishers and Printers for Traceability and Accountability.

EC Declares April 12 for Gazette Notification

"Gazette notification for Phase 3 of General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 to be issued on April 12; Nominations for the third phase will begin tomorrow," says Election Commission of India. pic.twitter.com/1QpqO9q2ZT — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)