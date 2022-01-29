Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon has handed over the baton of the ‘Colonel’ of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment to Lt Gen CP Cariappa in a ceremonial event today at The Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre Delhi Cantt.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon was the Chinar Corps Commander in Kashmir in Aug 2019 at the time of abrogation of Art 370 and 35A. — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

