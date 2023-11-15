Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received a grand welcome in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where he arrived to campaign for BJP candidate Ramesh Mendola in the upcoming assembly elections. The grand reception took a unique turn as a representation of Hanuman ji greeted Dhami. A video shared by news agency ANI captures the moment, showcasing the elaborate welcome as Dhami acknowledges the enthusiastic crowd. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Jyotiraditya Scindia a Traitor, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Watch Video).

Hanuman Ji Greets Uttarakhand CM in Indore

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was given a grand welcome by the form of Hanuman ji when he reached Vidhan Sabha constituency number 2 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh to campaign in favour of BJP candidate Ramesh Mendola. pic.twitter.com/ChQwyncSCD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2023

