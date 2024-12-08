A thief in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district offered prayers before stealing INR 1.6 lakh from a petrol pump office. The unusual incident occurred at a fuel bunk on the Jeerapur-Machalpur Road and was captured on CCTV. The thief, believed to have entered from the fields behind the petrol pump, was seen on video entering the office around 1 a.m. on Saturday. He paused at a small puja area, bowed before the deity, and sought blessings before ransacking drawers and almirahs for cash. Although the thief adjusted one CCTV camera, another captured the entire act, including his departure with stolen cash. Machalpur police have launched an investigation, with station in-charge Jitendra Singh confirming the thief took INR 1.57 lakh and promising swift action to apprehend him. Dog Atack in Thane: Pack of Stray Dogs Attack Woman, Tear Her Clothes by Dragging Her for 100 Metres at Regency Sarvam Housing Complex in Titwala; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Madhya Pradesh Thief Prays Before Stealing INR 1.6 Lakh from Petrol Pump Office

