The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable who had been dismissed for using the thumbs-up emoji in a WhatsApp message about the killing of a higher-ranking officer in Meghalaya was reinstated after the Madras High Court recently upheld a single-judge ruling. The thumbs-up emoji might be seen as a substitute to the phrase "OK" and not as a celebration of murder, according to the division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar. The use of the thumbs-up emoji in response to a text regarding the death of an Assistant Commandant by a Constable in 2018 resulted in the removal of RPF Constable Narendra Chauhan from duty due to ‘misconduct’. The message was shared in the official WhatsApp group for the RPF constables. Following an investigation, Chauhan was fired from his position because it was believed that posting the emoji provided "moral support to the murder." Bombay High Court Says Employer Not Bound to Terminate Employee Who Supresses Pendency of Criminal Case.

Madras High Court Upholds Reinstatement of RPF Constable

