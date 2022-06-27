Amid the Maharashtra government crisis, Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent Shiv Sena in the Supreme Court on Monday, June 27. Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena MLAs will be represented by Harish Salve.

The Eknath Shinde camp has moved the Supreme Court over the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker. Petitions have been filed challenging the disqualification notice issued by the Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal. For Live Updates on Maharashtra Political Crisis Follow.

Happy To Appear for Uddhav Thackeray, Says Abhishek Manu Singhvi:

Learnt that two writs filed today by #Shinde group listed tomm in #sc for hearing in vacation bench! Happy to appear for #shivSena headed by #uddhavji and its office bearers. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 26, 2022

