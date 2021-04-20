Maharashtra Tightens COVID-19 Curbs; All Grocery, Vegetable Shops to Remain Only For 4 Hours from 7 AM to 11 AM:

All groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops, shops related to farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals/orgs to be open only b/w 7 to 11 AM: Maharashtra Govt pic.twitter.com/N14KZl4Rmk — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

Home delivery from the said shops however may be allowed between 7 AM to 8 PM. These timings however may be changed by the local authority: Maharashtra Government — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

