The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert with a warning of a severe heatwave in north Konkan, Thane, Mumbai, and Palghar for the next two days. "We have issued a severe heatwave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. For March 16, we have issued a heatwave warning for the entire Konkan region," said Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai.

