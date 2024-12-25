Delhi's Women and Child Development Department has issued a public notice refuting claims made by Aam Aadmi Party about providing INR 2,100 per month to women under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.' The department clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government, warning that collecting forms or personal information in its name is fraudulent. It advised citizens to remain cautious and avoid sharing sensitive details, as any such action could lead to cybercrime or banking fraud. The department also emphasized that any future scheme would be announced officially. Arvind Kejriwal Announces Doorstep Registration for Women, Elderly Welfare Schemes in Delhi From December 23 (Watch Video).

‘No Such Scheme Has Been Notified by Delhi Government’, Says WCD Department

In a public notice, the Women and Child Development Department, Delhi Government has said that it received information through media reports and social media posts that a political party is claiming to give Rs 2100 per month to the women of Delhi under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila… pic.twitter.com/HLG4JMqY7s — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2024

