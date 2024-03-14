Kolkata, March 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday evening after she reportedly slipped at her home in South Kolkata and injured her forehead, has been released from the hospital after her condition turned stable. The Chief Minister was taken back to her home in Kalighat by her nephew and Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee from the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital on Sunday night.

Before leaving the hospital, Abhishek Banerjee told mediapersons that the condition of the Chief Minister is stable now, adding that the doctors put four stitches on her forehead. Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised: West Bengal CM Admitted to SSKM Hospital Due to Forehead Injury; Leaders Wish Speedy Recovery (See Pics).

West Bengal CM Released From SSKM Hospital

#WATCH | West Bengal CM and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee leaves from SSKM Hospital, in Kolkata. Party says that she sustained "a major injury" on her head. pic.twitter.com/t5E4U8DnUj — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

Party insiders claimed that despite her condition being stable, the doctors had advised her to stay at the hospital for the night. However, the Chief Minister was keen to get discharged and return to her home, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, issued a message on X wishing the Chief Minister a speedy recovery. “I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi,” the message read. Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised After Suffering Bleeding Injury on Forehead, TMC Shares Injured West Bengal CM's Photos.

As per the information shared by the Trinamool, the Chief Minister had tripped while taking a walk at her residence on Thursday evening. The social media cell of the Trinamool had also released a photograph in which the Chief Minister could be seen bleeding from her forehead.

