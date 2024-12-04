In Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, a man-eating leopard attacked two farmers, Sanjay and Satendra, while they were working in their fields. To save themselves, the duo jumped into a nearby river. Shockingly, the leopard followed them into the water. Hearing their cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot. A group of brave locals entered the river and managed to capture the leopard, preventing further harm. The incident has sparked concerns about rising human-wildlife conflicts in the region, and authorities are being urged to take action. Leopard Attack in Lakhimpur Kheri: 2 Girls Heading to Their Family's Fields To Deliver Food in Munshigarh Village Attacked by Big Cat, Sustain Injuries To Head, Face and Shoulder.

‘Man-Eating’ Leopard Attacks 2 Farmers in UP’s Maharajganj

UP के महराजगंज में खेत में काम कर रहे युवक संजय व सतेंद्र पर आदमखोर तेंदुए ने हमला कर दिया। जान बचाने को दोनों नदी में कूद गए। तेंदुआ भी नदी में कूदा। इस बीच ग्रामीण आ गए। कुछ साहसी युवक नदी से तेंदुआ पकड़ लाये। pic.twitter.com/DKW8jt4gUg — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) December 4, 2024

