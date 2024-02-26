In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, Maratha protestors set a State Transport bus on fire in Ambad taluka. As per news agency ANI, the State Transport bus was set ablaze at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk of Tirthpuri city. Members of the Maratha community have been protesting against the Eknath Shinde government on the issue of the Maratha reservation. Meanwhile, the MSRTC said that it has stopped ferrying its buses in Jalna till further notice. "The step has been taken on the suggestion of SP Jalna after a bus was allegedly torched by Maratha Agitators," they said. A police complaint has also been filed by MSRTC's Ambad Depot Manager in a local police station after a bus was allegedly torched by Maratha agitators. Reservation Row: Quotas Given, but Unrelenting Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil To Start Fresh Stir From February 24.

Bus Set on Fire During Maratha Quota Protest

#WATCH | Jalna, Maharashtra: Maratha protestors set a State Transport bus on fire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk of Tirthpuri city of Ambad taluka. The Maratha community has been protesting against the state Govt on the issue of Maratha reservation. (Viral video,… pic.twitter.com/O7gt2TVgvH — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

Police Complaint Filed

#UPDATE | A Police complaint has been filed by MSRTC's Ambad Depot Manager in a local police station after a bus was allegedly torched by Maratha Agitators: MSRTC — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)