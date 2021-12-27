The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday clarified that it did not freeze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity (MoC). The MHA said that the MoC itself had sent a request to the State Bank of India (SBI) to freeze its accounts. The ministry added, "the renewal application under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for renewal of FCRA registration of MoC was refused on 25 Dec for not meeting eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 & Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR), 2011."

Tweet By ANI:

MHA says the renewal application under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was refused on 25 Dec for not meeting eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 & Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR), 2011. — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)