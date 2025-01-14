A disturbing incident unfolded in Mirzapur when a young woman reportedly beat up an auto driver after he asked for the fare, reported a local journalist. The woman was seen abusing and physically assaulting the driver, who, in a state of submission, was seen pleading for forgiveness with folded hands. The entire incident was captured in a video, which the woman herself later shared on social media. According to reports, The local police initially declined to take action without a formal complaint, but after the video gained widespread attention, they stated that the case would be registered based on a written complaint from the victim. Mirzapur: Thief Prays for 15 Minutes and Then Steals Lord Hanuman's Silver Crown from Temple, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Girl Rains Slaps on Auto-Rickshaw Driver

संदर्भित प्रकरण में वादी के तहरीर के आधार पर थाना को0कटरा पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) January 14, 2025

