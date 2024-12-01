In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, a 40-year-old man was strangled to death near a liquor shop at the Porsa intersection in Ambah on Madhya Pradesh's Morena. The accused, identified as Deepu, has been arrested by the police. The CCTV footage reveals the chilling details of the crime, showing Deepu tying a scarf-like object around victim Rajendra's neck and strangling him three times until he succumbed. The two men had reportedly visited the liquor shop to drink alcohol and subsequently got into a dispute, the details of which remain unclear. Morena Shocker: Drunk Man Beats Mother, Smashes Her to Death With Heavy Stone in Madhya Pradesh After She Tries To Resolve His Marital Disputes; Flees After Murder.

Man Strangled to Death Near Liquor Shop After Dispute in Madhya Pradesh

