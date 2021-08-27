Motorman apply emergency brakes to stop the down Kanchan Kanya Express after he noticed an elephant standing near the railway tracks in between Nagrakata and Chulsa station.

While working 03150Dn KanchanKanya Exp spl at 17.45 hrs today, Alert LP Sri D.Dorai & ALP Sri P. Kumar noticed One Tusker adjacent to track at KM 72/1 between Nagrakata-Chalsa & applied Emergency brake to control the train & save it. @RailNf@RailMinIndia @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/TVyXt8HY9H — DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) August 25, 2021

