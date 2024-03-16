A heated exchange between an auto-rickshaw driver and a passenger at Vidhyavihar Railway Station in Mumbai escalated into a physical confrontation. The incident, which spiralled into a brawl involving multiple auto drivers, was captured on video by an onlooker. The viral video depicts a tense scene where one auto driver is seen pulling the passenger’s hair, followed by the passenger retaliating with a slap. The situation intensified as additional auto drivers joined the fray, with at least one other driver seen assaulting the passenger. Mumbai: Retired Cop's Son Thrashed in Dharavi Over Old Enmity, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Mumbai Brawl Video

#Mumbai’s #VidhyaVihar Railway station, a group of auto drivers beat up a passenger. The issue started between one passenger and an auto driver, said eyewitnesses. They said that both had an argument over some issue. 1/8 Via-@HateDetectors pic.twitter.com/hPh4rqwdIT — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 16, 2024

