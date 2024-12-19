At least six people were injured after a head-on collision between two cars inside the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel on the morning of Thursday, December 19. The accident comes a day after the tragic Mumbai boat crash that killed 13 near Gateway of India. Due to the accident on the Mumbai Coastal Road, the traffic was disrupted for several hours. The accident occurred in the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel leading to Nariman Point. The police arrived at the scene and launched an enquiry. The injured people were rushed to the hospital. More details are awaited. Mumbai Boat Accident: 2 Including Boy Still Missing As Navy, Coast Guard Intensify Search in Arabian Sea off Gateway of India.

Mumbai Coastal Road Accident Video

