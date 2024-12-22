A photo of a Mumbai policeman riding pillion on a scooter with two helmetless riders went viral, sparking outrage over traffic rule violations. The scooter, marked with a “police” sticker and bearing the number plate “MH47 AE5165,” was seen flouting multiple road safety laws, including riding triple seat and without helmets. Captured by a commuter, the image was shared online with a caption questioning the legality of such behaviour by law enforcement personnel. The incident drew widespread criticism, highlighting concerns about accountability in enforcing traffic laws. Responding to the viral post, the Mumbai Traffic Police confirmed on X that a challan had been issued for the vehicle, emphasising that traffic laws apply equally to all, including the police. Chennai Shocker: Drunk Cop Dies After Iron Grill Penetrates 30 cm Into Anus While Trying To Escape House Through Balcony After Quarrel.

Mumbai Cop Spotted on Scooter Riding Triple Seat With Helmetless Biker

Challan created on vehicle no. MH47AE5165/MUMCC24002512740/ 21-Dec-2024 16:26/Sec 128(1)/194(C) MVA.,Sec 129/194(D) MVA. Drive a motor cycle with triple seat. ( Driver ),Riding without helmet by Driver (Driver) — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 21, 2024

