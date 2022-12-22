The Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly giving rape and life threats through WhatsApp to TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed. The Mumbai police has registered an FIR was registered under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC as well as IT Act. The arrested accused has been identified as Naveen Giri. Uorfi Javed Detained in Dubai While Shooting For Video in 'Revealing' Outfit – Reports.

Man Arrested for Rape and Life Threats

