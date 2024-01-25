Heavy security has been deployed at both entry and exit points of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Lonavala in view of the Maratha reservation protest. As per the news agency ANI, the Rapid Action Force and bomb disposal squad are also stationed at the entry and exit points of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Lonavala. As per reports, Maratha reservation supporters wanted to go towards Mumbai via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway; however, the police permitted them to travel through the Old Pune-Mumbai highway. Manoj Jarange Patil Padayatra: Bombay High Court Refuses To Restrain Maratha Quota Activist From Entering Mumbai.

Heavy Security Deployed at Entry and Exit Points of Mumbai-Pune Expressway

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Heavy security deployed at both entry and exit points of Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Lonavala. Rapid Action Force and bomb disposal squad also stationed. Maratha reservation supporters wanted to go towards Mumbai via Mumbai-Pune Expressway but the Police… pic.twitter.com/9Y9VeXJKTN — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

