Mumbai will likely witness heavy rainfall over the weekend as potential Cyclone Shakti develops over the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on May 23 and 24 to help prepare the city for relentless downpour over the next two days. As per reports, the ECMWF model predicts a low-pressure area (LPA) will stay close to Mumbai’s coast during this period, bringing heavy rainfall. Additionally, IMD has issued a Red Alert for Raigad on May 23 as the cyclone intensifies. The weather system is expected to cause significant disruption across Mumbai and the Konkan region. Residents are advised to stay cautious and prepare accordingly. Cyclone Warning: IMD Issues Cyclone Alert As Low-Pressure Area Likely To Form Over Arabian Sea, Konkan and Coastal Karnataka.

Cyclone Shakti: Orange Alert for Mumbai on May 23-24

It’s going to be a very wet weekend for Mumbai based on IMD district forecast. An orange alert has been given for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar for May 23-24 while Raigad is under RED alert for May 23. pic.twitter.com/zlDqtRtKBL — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 22, 2025

Orange Alert in Mumbai as Cyclone Shakti Brews

🚨 Latest ECMWF model has forecasted for the LPA to stay very close to Mumbai on the coast on May 23-24.. Absolutely surprising visuals! This will affect Mumbai & Konkan heavily in the coming days, People please stay safe this weekend! #MumbaiRains https://t.co/b8Q5LlEzEG pic.twitter.com/jiboPNJnyn — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 22, 2025

