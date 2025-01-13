The Malabar Hill police recently arrested a man named Pravin Sathe (42) from Satara for using forged documents with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s signature. Police officials said that Sathe used the forged documents to cheat several people out of lakhs of rupees. It is reported that the accused impersonated a government official and deceived people for financial gain. The incident came to light after a complaint filed by Pune-based businessman Atul Shitole led to Sathe's arrest. He was arrested in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai and remanded to police custody. The police are also investigating to know how many others he defrauded. Maharashtra: Dy CM Ajit Pawar Criticises Police for Rising Crime in Pune.

Man Defrauds People by Posing as Government Official

