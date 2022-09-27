According to reports, the Maharashtra government has approved the Mumbai auto and taxi unions basic fare hike. As per reports, the mnimum taxi fare will now be Rs 28 while the auto fare will be Rs 23. The new fare prices will come into effect from October 1. As per repors, there are 48,000 taxis and about two lakh auto rickshaws in Mumbai. Earlier, the fare of auto and taxi were Rs 25 and Rs 21 respectively.

New Fares for Taxi and Auto From October 1

