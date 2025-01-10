A young man, Akil, from Purkazi, Muzaffarnagar, was arrested for harassing women and schoolgirls with reckless bike stunts and inappropriate remarks. Akil’s stunts, captured on CCTV and shared on social media, showed him performing dangerous zigzag maneuvers in front of schoolgirls, endangering pedestrians. Residents of Muskan Colony reported that Akil’s actions created fear among women and girls, discouraging them from stepping out for walks or school. Despite the harassment, victims avoided filing complaints due to fear. After the video went viral, police acted swiftly, arresting Akil and confiscating his bike. Tractor Stunt Turns Tragic in Bulandshahr: Driver Crushed to Death as Tractor Pulled by Ropes Flips Over During Show (Watch Video).

Youth Arrested For Dangerous Bike Stunts

Muzaffarnagar police arrest Akil, a stuntman caught on CCTV making obscene remarks at women and performing stunts in front of schoolgirls. The Purkaji Police Station swiftly acted, sending him to jail. #Muzaffarnagar #CrimeNews #WomenSafety pic.twitter.com/6h4OkaoDU3 — The Times Patriot (@thetimespatriot) January 9, 2025

