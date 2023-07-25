Several people are feared to be dead in a major accident that took place in Telangana. As per news agency PTI, the accident took place at My Home cement factory in Mellacheruvu village of Telangana's Suryapet district. As per news agency ANI, many people are feared trapped in the accident at the cement factory in Mellacheruvu village. Rescue operations are underway. Telangana Government Issues Rs 1 Lakh Financial Assistance for Minorities With 100% Subsidy.

Major Accident at Cement Factory in Telangana

VIDEO | Several feared dead in a major accident at My Home cement factory in Mellacheruvu village in Telangana's Suryapet district. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/K77JRSVRWw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2023

Several Feared Trapped in an Accident at a Cement Factory

#WATCH | Telangana | Several feared trapped in an accident at a cement factory in Mellacheruvu village in Suryapet district. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/iZ4xXrUThQ — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

