Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Okhla candidate for Delhi assembly elections 2025 Amanatullah Khan defended his son after Delhi Police’s Jamia Nagar SHO allegedly accused him of rash riding with a modified silencer on his bike. Khan claimed his son was stopped due to an AAP flag on his motorcycle, leading to misbehaviour by the SHO. “The SHO fined him INR 22,000 and threatened him. My son did nothing wrong; this is harassment,” Khan stated. The MLA alleged the SHO, a BJP supporter, is disrupting peace in the area. “Will the police hang my son over past cases?” Khan questioned. He criticised the SHO for focusing on personal vendettas instead of improving law and order. Amanatullah Khan’s ‘Son’ Accused of Misbehaving With Delhi Police Officer, Using Modified Silencer in Bike; Fined INR 20,000 (Watch Video).

Amanatullah Khan Defends Son After Police Action

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MLA and candidate from Okhla Vidhan Sabha, Amanatullah Khan says, "I was in a meeting when my son called. Jamia Nagar SHO stopped my son because there was an AAP flag on his motorcycle. He even misbehaved with my son and it is there on video. I told him he… pic.twitter.com/h3FvJUaURs — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

Amanatullah Khan's Son Faces Fine

Watch: Delhi Police stopped two boys riding a bullet with a modified silencer, creating loud noise and riding recklessly. One claimed to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son and misbehaved. A case was registered, and the bike was impounded pic.twitter.com/HCGhmuUH2G — IANS (@ians_india) January 24, 2025

