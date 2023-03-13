Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared on Twitter about Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express. Surekha Yadav made history as the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express. Her achievement is not only a testament to her skills but also to Nari Shakti (women empowerment) in India. Vande Bharat Express, powered by the skills and determination of women like Surekha Yadav, is a symbol of India's progress and potential. Mumbai: Chief Loco Pilot of Western Railways Dies by Suicide After Jumping Before Local Train at Vile Parle Station.

Vande Bharat - powered by Nari Shakti. Smt. Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express. pic.twitter.com/MqVjpgm4EO — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 13, 2023

