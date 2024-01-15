In a disturbing incident that shocked Nashikkars amid the Makar Sankranti 2024 celebration, a teenager was electrocuted to death while he was trying to remove the kite stuck on the wires. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. On Sunday afternoon, a group of children were flying kites near Sai Ram Row House in Pathardi Phata, Nashik. One of the kites got entangled with the electric wires, and a 15-year-old boy tried to retrieve it using a steel rod. Unfortunately, he came in contact with the live wires and suffered a fatal electric shock. He was rushed to a private hospital by the locals and then transferred to the district government hospital by his father. However, the doctors could not save his life. Man Electrocuted to Death in Mumbai Video: 33-Year-Old Gets Stuck to Open Electrical Meter Box, Dies in Nalasopara; Disturbing Footage Surfaces.

Boy Gets Electrocuted to Death While Trying to Remove Kite

